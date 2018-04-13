Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Said a 'Literal Prayer' to Be Able to Tell Her Twin Girls Apart

Hillary Scott‘s identical twin daughters are only 10 weeks old, but their parents have already mastered the art of knowing who’s who.

The Lady Antebellum singer, 32, tells PEOPLE for this week’s issue that “not knowing how to tell them apart” is what she feared after she and husband Chris Tyrrell welcomed their second and third children, Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn, on Jan. 29.

“I wasn’t sure how identical they were gonna be because they are genetically identical, but they have different features,” explains Scott. “It was like a literal prayer. I’m like, ‘Lord, please let me know how to tell them apart.’ ”

Luckily, the band’s drummer Tyrrell stepped in to save the day. Says Scott, who also shares 4½-year-old daughter Eisele Kaye with her fellow-musician husband, “Chris actually has painted Emory’s nails from the very beginning, so in the middle of the night [we would] know who’s who.”

Scott — who will hit the road starting in July for the band’s Summer Plays on Tour while Tyrrell stays behind to care for their children — tells PEOPLE it was crucial for her to be able to tell her daughters apart early on.

“It was just wanting [to know] that they were going to have their own identities and wanting to, from as early on as possible, [encourage] their own identities,” she explains.

“I didn’t want them to grow up one day and us be like, ‘Yeah, so when you were about 3 weeks old, your dad and I totally forgot who was who, so you really could be Betsy and you really could be … ‘ ” continues the Heart Break singer. “You hear stories about that all the time.”

Scott says her daughters‘ “face shape is different” — Betsy has “a little bit of a rounder face and Emory’s is more oval, heart-shaped — kinda like mine.”

“Betsy has her dad’s head, period,” she adds. “Just exactly [her] dad. And then Emory has a little bit of [a different] face shape, and she was thinner. She was the older sister, a minute older, but a little bit more thin, especially in the beginning. Now she’s got chins like her sister.”

The girls’ names have sweet family ties. As Scott explains of Emory’s moniker, it was chosen in honor of Tyrrell’s paternal grandmother Emily Lou (whom his grandfather called Em), and Emory’s middle name, JoAnn, is the name of Scott’s maternal great aunt.

“I love family names but Emily Lou just didn’t feel right,” she says. “So we picked Emory because of Em but also because it means strong and brave.”

“And then Betsy is Chris’ great aunt,” Scott shares. “So my aunt JoAnn and aunt Betsy hold the same exact positions on both sides of our family. And she’s like 90-something — just the most spry, spunky [woman].”

Of new big sister Eisele, Scott tells PEOPLE Betsy and Emory are “her babies” and that she was “so excited” to hear of her siblings’ arrival, 10 days earlier than the family was expecting.

“She was just so in awe of her little sisters and how we had talked to them and sang to them and talked about them and she’d watch my body grown, and felt them move. [She felt the] same way we felt of like … one second, you’re not holding them and then the next second, you are,” she shares.

“She held them and we swaddled them up really good and she just sat there. Then she would come to the hospital at night, after school, and that’s when she would have a hard time leaving because we just weren’t a complete family, and we felt the same way,” Scott says.

The singer reveals Eisele has been singing “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” to her sisters to calm them down when they cry, adding, “It’s been amazing to watch her be so nurturing. She’s always been a really kindhearted, tender-hearted little girl, but they’re her babies and she’s helping do everything.”

