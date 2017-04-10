Hillary Scott Jokes Low-Rise Jeans Are a Thing of the Past: My Daughter Wants Me to ‘Get on the Floor and Play’

Lady Antebellum frontwoman Hillary Scott isn’t sugarcoating the realities of being a superstar and a mom simultaneously. One challenge she faces? Fashion.

“She wants me to get on the floor and play Play-Doh with her, so I can’t wear a pair of low rise jeans that my rear end is gonna hang out of if I bend over!” Scott, who is gearing up to debut her new clothing line LaBellum by Hillary Scott, tells PEOPLE of 3½-year-old daughter Eisele Kaye.

“Even down to red carpet, I want to be able to bend down and pick her up, so it’s gonna have some stretch it in for me to be able to move,” adds the singer, 31.

She doesn't practice in her princess shoes anymore…😂👧🏼💞 #eiselekaye #kindabreaksmyheartthough A post shared by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla) on Mar 1, 2017 at 7:24pm PST

Scott admits there’s one part of her wardrobe that she hasn’t yet “mom proofed.”

“My heels are still pretty high — sometimes too high,” she says. “She’s loving trying on my shoes right now — the other night she got out of the shower butt naked and put on my high heels … it was hysterical.”

The “Need You Now” songstress, who has been married to drummer Chris Tyrrell since 2012, shares that Eisele’s fashion sense is an extension of her own.

“I’ll walk out in a dress and there have been moments where she’ll go, ‘I want to wear that,’ ” Scott says of her “very tall” daughter. “I actually just ordered a couple of things so we’ll be able to match. I’m totally that mom!”

Adds the proud mom, “She’s watching everything I do, everything I say, even the way I stand in photos. I want her to stand confident, like the individual, beautiful spirit that she is.”

My Little Miss 🌞 A post shared by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:53pm PST

It’s extremely important to Scott that her daughter is given the freedom to become the person she is meant to grow into, without feeling the pressure to be a certain way.

“The biggest thing for me as a mom is I want her to step into and grow into the human being she is created to be, to not once feel like she can’t do something,” she explains. “But I also feel, as a mom and my husband as a father, it’s so important to really know her and to encourage her where we see her strengths and to help really direct in a way.”

“I feel that’s a very important part of parenthood, and I think more than anything I want her to be an empowered woman,” Scott continues. “I want her to feel like she has every opportunity, but thank God she’s not at an age where she knows what that feels like yet.”

I sure love my gals. 👧🏼🎀🐶 A post shared by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla) on Feb 22, 2017 at 5:01pm PST

“I hope and pray that it takes a long long long time before she ever feels what that feels like, and that by then it won’t be as significant of a part of our life that shapes us,” Scott adds of hoping her daughter never has to endure the drawbacks that come with being told she can’t do something because she’s a girl.

“She also has a daddy that builds her self-esteem,” she continues. “A good male figure in your life is just as important as a strong mom, it really is. “I’m so thankful to say that she has that.”

The mom of one admits, though, that her daughter “doesn’t need any help in the confidence department, that’s for sure. She’s hilarious.”

Scott will introduce LaBellum by Hillary Scott Thursday, April 20, on HSN.