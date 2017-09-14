Hillary Scott is adding a double dose of sugar and spice to her brood!

The Lady Antebellum musician shared on Instagram Thursday that her twins on the way — her second and third children with husband Chris Tyrrell — will be daughters.

“We are overjoyed to be having TWO more girls!” the mom-to-be, 31, captioned a photo of three pink tutus with matching purple shoes (she and Tyrrell are also parents to daughter Eisele Kaye, 4).

“Eisele is so excited to have her very own living baby dolls,” Scott adds. “Chris and I are beyond grateful that we get to raise a household of little ladies, and can’t wait to watch and help them grow into kind, independent and confident women! Now we wait with great expectation (and many prayers) for them to get here safely!”

In honor of #bumpday, here's my bump. 🤗🙈🤰🏻👶🏼👶🏼 Encouraging all the expectant mamas out there to take care of you and your baby(ies)! #maternalhealth is SO important!💞 A post shared by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla) on Sep 13, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

The new reveal comes about a month after Scott and Tyrrell shared that they are expecting two little ones, using Instagram to post a video of them revealing the good news to their daughter.

“Because we’ve been so open about our last pregnancy loss and journey, I want to be fully transparent with you that this happened naturally,” Scott captioned the video, referencing her previous miscarriage. “Chris nor I have any family history of twins that we can find and are just resting in the profound gift this truly is.”

“My heart still grieves for our loss and all who are struggling with pregnancy and infant loss and infertility,” she added. “God hears every prayer and I will continue to share our story to point to the Source of all life, peace and comfort in the best and most difficult of times. Don’t lose hope!”

RELATED: Bellum Baby Boom! Lady A’s Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood Both Have Second Children on the Way

The twins aren’t the only soon-to-arrive members of the Lady A family. Singer/guitarist Dave Haywood and his wife Kelli are set to welcome baby No. 2 — a girl! — this winter. She’ll join the couple’s 3-year-old son Cash Van.

“Well, #BabyBellum round 2 is on the way! We’re thrilled to announce the Haywoods are welcoming a girl this December, AND the Tyrrells are expecting in February 2018!!” the band wrote on Instagram in August, sharing a photo of the big-siblings-to-be plus Charles Kelley‘s son Ward Charles, 19 months.