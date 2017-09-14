Hillary Scott is adding a double dose of sugar and spice to her brood!
The Lady Antebellum musician shared on Instagram Thursday that her twins on the way — her second and third children with husband Chris Tyrrell — will be daughters.
“We are overjoyed to be having TWO more girls!” the mom-to-be, 31, captioned a photo of three pink tutus with matching purple shoes (she and Tyrrell are also parents to daughter Eisele Kaye, 4).
“Eisele is so excited to have her very own living baby dolls,” Scott adds. “Chris and I are beyond grateful that we get to raise a household of little ladies, and can’t wait to watch and help them grow into kind, independent and confident women! Now we wait with great expectation (and many prayers) for them to get here safely!”
Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.
RELATED VIDEO: Lady Antebellum: The Best Advice Their Moms Gave to Them
The new reveal comes about a month after Scott and Tyrrell shared that they are expecting two little ones, using Instagram to post a video of them revealing the good news to their daughter.
“Because we’ve been so open about our last pregnancy loss and journey, I want to be fully transparent with you that this happened naturally,” Scott captioned the video, referencing her previous miscarriage. “Chris nor I have any family history of twins that we can find and are just resting in the profound gift this truly is.”
“My heart still grieves for our loss and all who are struggling with pregnancy and infant loss and infertility,” she added. “God hears every prayer and I will continue to share our story to point to the Source of all life, peace and comfort in the best and most difficult of times. Don’t lose hope!”
God has answered our family's countless prayers! Our family is growing…Chris, Eisele, and I wanted to share our DOUBLE portion of joy with you all! We appreciate all the love and prayers in the coming weeks as we wait (somewhat patiently if you're Chris and I, and impatiently if you're Eisele 😂) for these precious BABIES to arrive. Yep, babies! We are having TWINS! It's truly a miracle. Because we've been so open about our last pregnancy loss and journey, I want to be fully transparent with you that this happened naturally. Chris nor I have any family history of twins that we can find and are just resting in the profound gift this truly is. My heart still grieves for our loss and all who are struggling with pregnancy and infant loss and infertility. God hears every prayer and I will continue to share our story to point to the Source of all life, peace and comfort in the best and most difficult of times. Don't lose hope! Thank you @hodgesusry for capturing this priceless moment and make sure you swipe to see all the sweet moments @montgomeryleephoto captured on the day we told Eisele. Love and blessings to all! The Tyrrell's
FROM PEN: Watch Jennifer Lopez Tear Up Remembering Her Twins Being Born
RELATED: Bellum Baby Boom! Lady A’s Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood Both Have Second Children on the Way
The twins aren’t the only soon-to-arrive members of the Lady A family. Singer/guitarist Dave Haywood and his wife Kelli are set to welcome baby No. 2 — a girl! — this winter. She’ll join the couple’s 3-year-old son Cash Van.
“Well, #BabyBellum round 2 is on the way! We’re thrilled to announce the Haywoods are welcoming a girl this December, AND the Tyrrells are expecting in February 2018!!” the band wrote on Instagram in August, sharing a photo of the big-siblings-to-be plus Charles Kelley‘s son Ward Charles, 19 months.