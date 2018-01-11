Hillary Scott‘s daughter, Eisele Kaye, can barely wait to meet her little sisters!

The Lady Antebellum band member, 31, shared a too cute photo on Instagram Wednesday of her 4½-year-old sweetly kissing her mom’s baby bump. “Loving on her little sisters before school this morning,” said Scott, who is expecting twin girls with husband Chris Tyrrell in February.

While Eisele does not seem fazed about the impending arrival, her mom is not quite ready for her first-born to lose her only child status.

“These last few weeks with Eisele are more precious than I can truly express,” the second-time mother-to-be continued. “I’ve cried a lot of happy and sad tears. We have had such an incredible 4 1/2 yrs of love, memories, and adventures…with more to come x2!”

Later that same day, on her Instagram story, Scott updated fans and followers on her pregnancy: “I’m nesting FOR REAL.”

The five-time Grammy-winning country band shared that both Scott and Dave Haywood, 35, were expecting in August. (Haywood and wife Kelli welcomed their second child — daughter Lillie Renee — in Nashville in December. The couple is already parents to 3-year-old son Cash Van.)

Shortly thereafter, Scott announced on Instagram that she would welcome not one but two babies.

Then in September, she revealed that her bundles of joy on the way would be girls, captioning an Instagram photo of three pink tutus with matching purple shoes, “Chris and I are beyond grateful that we get to raise a household of little ladies, and can’t wait to watch and help them grow into kind, independent and confident women!”

In November, Scott shared that she already knows what she’ll call her two baby girls on the way during The CMA Awards: All Access livestream.

“We do [have names picked out]. They are [a secret] for now. I do like gender-neutral names,” she said.