Hilary Duff Throws Pregnant Sister Haylie a 'Celebratory' Dinner in Honor of Her New Baby Girl

What’s the sign of a great party, according to Haylie Duff? Having such a good time that you forget to document it on camera!

That proved to be the case on Saturday night when Hilary Duff threw a get-together in honor of sister Haylie and fiancé Matt Rosenberg, who are preparing to welcome their second child, a little girl to join 3-year-old sister Ryan Ava Erhard.

“Last night my sister threw me the sweetest celebratory dinner for our new baby girl!” the Real Girl’s Kitchen food blogger, 33, captioned a snap of a flower arrangement on the table next to her and Hilary’s place settings. “AND I hardly took any photos. A good sign of a great evening! Thank you @hilaryduff 💜”

However, she did squeeze in one selfie with her younger sister, who is mom to 6-year-old son Luca.

“Remembered to take this one! 😊💜” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the siblings smiling side-by-side.

Hilary, 30, is no stranger to party planning. She and mom Susan hosted Haylie’s first baby shower back in March 2015, an outdoor bash with a guest list that included Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Lauren Conrad, Lacey Chabert and Kaley Cuoco.

Haylie announced her pregnancy in January with a cute photo of Ryan pointing at her own belly, but the parents-to-be discovered they would be welcoming a new addition back in the fall of 2017.

“When I found out I was pregnant, it was not an Instagram-worthy moment by any means,” Haylie recently told PEOPLE. “We decided we were gonna try and it was kind of fast after that. I think Matt thought he had a little more time to mentally prepare.”

PEOPLE soon confirmed that baby no. 2 was another girl.

“Ryan is thrilled!! She really wanted a baby sister,” a source told PEOPLE. “The whole family is so excited for the new baby to arrive.”

Haylie later admitted that it was a dream come true.

“Truthfully, we really wanted another girl. My sister and I have such a special relationship. Ryan could have that bond of sisters,” Haylie shared with PEOPLE. “We would have been happy if it was a boy, but we’re pretty pumped that it’s a girl.”