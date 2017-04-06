10 Hilarious Celeb Pregnancy Announcements You'll Want to Copy

Inside Pierce Brosnan's Heartbreaking Loss of His Wife and Daughter to Cancer: 'I Was in a Helpless State'
JENNY MOLLEN & JASON BIGGS
Known for their LOL-worthy posts on social media, the married couple decided to share that they are expecting baby no. 2 with aid from a NoseFrida SnotSucker. "This is how I told my son babies are made #numbertwo," Mollen wrote on Instagram.
DANIELLE & KEVIN JONAS
For their second pregnancy announcement, Danielle and Kevin got comfy in bed while the expectant mom snacked on a medley of treats and the former boy band member studied up on parenting dos and don'ts. "Prepping for baby number two! #babyjonas2," wrote Kevin on Instagram.
ALI FEDOTOWSKY & KEVIN MANNO
The former Bachelorette slipped into Mom Jeans to announce she and her now-husband were expecting their first child together. "You see, last year, when @kevinmanno & I started planning our wedding, we couldn't find any good ring bearers or flower girls so we decided to make our own," Fedotowsky wrote on Instagram.
TORREY & CHANEL SMITH
The NFL pro and wife Chanel literally let their meal do the talking — specifically their spaghetti sauce. "We're Prego!" read the couple's message, which successfully played off the brand's name.
JESSICA SIMPSON
The singer confirmed she was set to be a "mummy" by posting a pic of herself all wrapped up (get it?) on Twitter.
XOSHA ROQUEMORE
The Mindy Project star took a fierce approach when making her baby announcement. Roquemore donned a Calvin Klein sports bra, matching underwear and a fur coat as she cradled her growing bump. But the kicker? Her punny caption: "I am WOMBMAN. #internationalwomensday," she captioned.
RUSSELL BRAND
Back in July 2016, the British star confirmed he was going to be a dad — and did so with humor on Instagram. "Right then. My Mum bought me this. Time to get ready!" he captioned the snapshot of himself wide-eyed while peeking over the book's edge.
KEL MITCHELL & ASIA LEE
Mitchell sure knows how to multi-task! The actor and his wife, Asia, not only shared they are expecting their first child together, but also turned the cute photoshoot into a tribute to Mitchell's Good Burger character.
KIRK & JULIE COUSINS
The Washington Redskins quarterback and his wife Julie revealed they were going to be parents with the help of their Goldendoodle Bentley. "Baby Cousins is coming in September!!!" Julie captioned the precious photo — in which Bentley is perched atop a chair alongside a sign saying "MOM & DAD ARE GETTING ME A HUMAN!" — adding heart-eyes, baby and raised-hands emojis.
OLIVIA WILDE
Wilde recruited her and fiancé Jason Sudeikis's son, Otis Alexander, to help announce the family's big baby news. "Matching baby bumps," Wilde captioned the adorably clever snapshot.
