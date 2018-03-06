George Virginia Morgan has made her social media debut.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton‘s newborn baby girl is the picture of adorable perfection in a new photo collage shared to her mom’s Instagram account, featuring one solo snap, ones of her with each of her parents and one with big brother Augustus “Gus,” 8 this month.

“Please meet George Virginia Morgan,” Burton, 35, captioned the end of the post. “She was born February 16th. Her daddy delivered her. We love her very much.”

The actress also went into detail about the struggles she and Morgan, 51, endured before welcoming baby George, beginning, “There’s something I really want to say to all the women out there who are trying … ”

“It took a long time for Jeffrey and I to have this baby. The first time I got pregnant, it took a year and a half,” she wrote. “I surprised him on Christmas with baby Seahawk booties. We cried. We celebrated. We picked out names. And we lost that baby.”

“More losses followed, and as so many couples know, it was heartbreaking. It still is heartbreaking,” Burton continued. “And every morning of the five years it took us, I’d open my computer at the kitchen table and see the news and I’d grow bitter over the endless parade of celebrities showing off their bumps and babies.”

“I’d weep out of jealousy for how easy it was for them. Didn’t they know something could go wrong? Didn’t they know that there were other women out there struggling? It pained me to see the corporate sponsored baby showers and magazine covers capitalizing on this human miracle that wasn’t happening for us.”

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Frazer Harrison/Getty

“So when this pregnancy started, we were cautious,” Burton explained. “I didn’t want to celebrate for fear of jinxing it. I didn’t want a baby shower. I checked her heartbeat every day, up until the day she was born. And now that she is here, I just stare at her in wonder all day. I see her in her daddy’s arms and I don’t take any of it for granted. She screams bloody murder and I smile because she is so wildly alive.”

“So now that folks know she’s here, I don’t want her birth to cause any other woman to weep at her kitchen table. If anything, my wish is that she would restore hope for others. Fertility is a fickle thing,” she wrote. “And for the other couples out there who have had dark days, we want to introduce our miracle baby to you and send you our love and support in finding yours.”