Hilaria Baldwin Steps Out One Last Time in Bump-Hugging Dress Before Baby Number 4 Arrives

Hilaria Baldwin celebrated her last night out on the town before giving birth to her fourth child – and did so in style.

The mother of three shared a photo of herself on Instagram Tuesday in which she showed off her growing baby bump in a black skintight, long-sleeved dress.

Baldwin, 34, joked that squeezing into such a tight-fitted dress, which she coordinated with a pair of black high heels, wasn’t so easy.

“Last event before baby is born!!! I’ll miss these beautiful dresses…but squeezing into them at this point…not so much 😂 #wegotthis2018,” she wrote in the caption.

The fitness guru last big event was the 2018 Disney, ABC, Freeform Upfronts which she attended alongside her husband Alec Baldwin.

The couple is expecting a baby boy and also share daughter Carmen Gabriela, 4½, plus sons Leonardo “Leo” Ángel Charles, 19 months, and Rafael Thomas, 2½.

Hilaria Baldwin Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Earlier this month, the yoga instructor opened up to HOLA! USA about her and husband’s parenting style.

“I am the boss at home and everybody knows that. They call me that,” she told the outlet. “You ask them, ‘Who is the boss’ and they’ll say ‘Mommy is the boss.’ ”

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Baldwin continued, “Alec lets me be the alpha parent, which is definitely our personalities and it works well.”

“That doesn’t mean that we don’t talk about things and I ask his advice and stuff like that,” she added. “I’m just very clear about how I want things to be done.”