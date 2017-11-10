Hilaria Baldwin Reveals the Two Names She's (Surprisingly!) Not Considering for Her Son on the Way

Hilaria Baldwin is putting an end to an unintentional tradition.

The mom-to-be, who is expecting her fourth baby with husband Alec Baldwin in the spring, tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue that she will not be continuing the coincidental theme with her children’s names.

“We accidentally gave my boys Ninja Turtle names,” Hilaria, 33, says with a laugh. “I can promise you that Michelangelo and Donatello will not be coming out of me.”

But when the couple, who are already parents to daughter Carmen Gabriela, 4, and sons Rafael Thomas, 2, and Leonardo Ángel Charles, 13 months, announced the sex of their fourth baby on the way, there was an immediate frontrunner among Hilaria’s Instagram followers.

“Donatello seems to be the name that everybody’s voting [for],” she says.

Hilaria’s true inspiration for her baby boy names, however, come from a much more personal place.

“I was an art history major and I really love art. I wanted to give them artist names,” she says. “The Ninja Turtles happen to have artist names as well and they work in both Spanish and English.”

She continues, “My family’s in Spain and I wanted to have a name that could be pronounced easily in both languages.”

Hilaria and Alec plan to keep the new addition’s name under wraps until he arrives, but the pregnant fitness guru teases that it will “probably” be another artist name.

Fortunately, big sister Carmen has already been busy playing the name game, providing her parents with plenty of potential monikers for her baby brother.

“Carmen wants to name him guizante, which means peas,” Hilaria says. “Hopefully, we’ll go forward from there because if we name him Peas Baldwin, I think he’ll be really mad at us.”

