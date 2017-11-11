'Ciao First Trimester!' Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump With Lingerie Snap

Hilaria Baldwin is no stranger to being pregnant, however, this fourth time appears to be just as magical and exciting as the first!
The mother of three shared a photo of herself in her underwear to celebrate another milestone with an Instagram photo Friday.
“Ciao first trimester!!!! 👋🏼🤢#BaldwinBabyBump4,” Baldwin, 33, wrote in the caption. “If you are new to following me, I post these from time to time while I’m pregnant. I try to stay as healthy as possible while pregnant but embrace slowing down, eating a bit more, and celebrating my changing body.”
“We all go through these changes while pregnant, it’s amazing, and I love to normalize it, rather than promoting being ashamed of gaining weight,” she continued. “If it offends you, you may unfollow. Negativity will be simply blocked ❤️.”
The fitness guru and husband Alec Baldwin announced they were expecting their fourth child together in early November. Baldwin shared oldest child, 22-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, with ex Kim Basinger.
“Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring ❤️,” Hilaria captioned a family photo of herself, Alec, the family pup and the couple’s children Leonardo “Leo” Ángel Charles, 13 months, Rafael Thomas, 2, and Carmen Gabriela, 4.
Added Alec — who’s also dad to 22-year-old daughter Ireland — on his re-post of the adorably chaotic snap, “Here we go again … ”
They announced they were expecting a boy in a separate Instagram post, with Hilaria baking her family a cake to reveal the baby’s gender.