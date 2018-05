While Leo is “too little to understand” the changes that are happening in his family, the 34-year-old yoga instructor tells PEOPLE, “It’s such a magical time of waiting” while they prepare for the arrival of their newest member.

“It can be difficult in some ways, it can be uncomfortable in some ways, but it’s this magical time, and capturing that each time around has been incredible because it goes so quickly,” she says.

“The baby comes out and all of a sudden that belly starts to shrink, so it’s been quite special,” Hilaria adds. “Around our house, we’ll frame a few of these photos from each of the maternity moments that we’ve captured.”