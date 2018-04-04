Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Is Excited for Baby No. 4 But Admits She Might 'Have Another Meltdown'

While Hilaria Baldwin is a pro at many things, parenting might top that list.

But although the 34-year-old yoga instructor has motherhood pretty down pat — she and husband Alec Baldwin share daughter Carmen Gabriela, 4½, plus sons Leonardo “Leo” Ángel Charles, 18 months, and Rafael Thomas, 2½, with another baby boy on the way — she still has her reservations.

“Carmen did everything with us. Then when Rafael was born, things got complicated,” Baldwin told Parents magazine for their May cover story, in which she poses with all three of her kids.

“And when Leonardo was born, I had a moment of ‘What have I done?’ panic! There were tears,” she admits. “But then I kind of lived it, and it all came together.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Hilaria Baldwin and daughter Carmen Melanie Acevedo

RELATED: Hilaria Baldwin Says Husband Alec Is “Old School” When It Comes to Splitting Parenting Duties

Baldwin explains that in her fourth pregnancy, she has been able to see “the light at the end of the tunnel earlier,” revealing she has developed a sense of “calmness and comfort from experience” and making sure to clarify, “I’m not saying I won’t have another meltdown when this new baby is born!”

Luckily, the couple has a great deal of help from close pals and sitters — and likely from her oldest child, who has already begun exhibiting maternal instincts.

“Carmen is the quintessential girl. Everything is Barbies and dresses and she loves babies,” says the fitness guru. “Rafael is the opposite. When he found cars and balls and things that smash, he was like, ‘This is what life is all about!’ ”

She continues, “And Leonardo is obsessed with his older brother. So Leo wants Rafa. Rafa thinks that’s annoying. And Carmen wants Leo, but Leo couldn’t care less!”

Hilaria Baldwin and her kids on the cover of Parents Melanie Acevedo

RELATED VIDEO: Dare to Bare! Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Baby Bump While Wearing a Bra — and No Bottoms



The soon-to-be mother of four tells Parents that Carmen is “already planning” for another sibling after her baby brother arrives — a scenario Baldwin isn’t “sure is ever gonna happen” at the moment.

“But we’re really excited,” she says. “Alec and I don’t want to do much else other than be with the kids right now, because they’re so fun.”

Baldwin also explains that although she works — writing, as a yoga instructor, or for her Estée Lauder campaign — most of her time is spent with her kids, and she is “the alpha parent” when it comes to their requests.

“Alec is very involved, but if they ask him for a treat, he’s like, ‘Go ask your mother!’ ” she says.