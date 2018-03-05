Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Talks Going to Dinner with Husband Alec in Her Workout Clothes

Celebrity moms need time for themselves, too!

Sitting down for the most recent installment of PEOPLE’s Mom Talk, stylist and blogger LaTonya Yvette, Daphne Oz and Hilaria Baldwin chat about how they practice self-care while balancing parenting duties.

For Baldwin, she is “lathering [herself] up with cocoa butter” in her fourth pregnancy, wearing loose-fitting clothing after those sessions — and even sometimes forgoing changing into fancy attire for nights out.

“I put my workout clothes on that I end up living in for the rest of the day,” says Baldwin, 34. “By the nighttime, [husband Alec Baldwin]’s like, ‘You’re gonna go to dinner in that?’ ‘Yes I am, actually.’ ”

Daphne Oz, LaTonya Yvette and Hilaria Baldwin

“I think taking time for yourself period is not a selfish act,” says Oz, 32, who welcomed her third child, daughter Domenica Celine, on Dec. 4.

“I like to get dressed every day,” mother of two Yvette says of how she practices self-care. “That’s the way I would feel like myself.”