Mom of three and fitness expert Hilaria Baldwin can add children’s style guru to her résumé!

The wife of Alec Baldwin stars alongside their 4-year-old daughter Carmen Gabriela in a new video campaign for Janie and Jack’s J&J Holiday collection, featuring a bevy of moms with their kids and even one mom-to-be — Daphne Oz!

“Janie and Jack’s styles are so cute, they make kids look like little adults from the 1940s, and it’s just an adorable style,” Hilaria, 33, tells PEOPLE exclusively, noting that she’s a “big fan” of the brand.

“It’s definitely that style that you’re like, ‘Why don’t they make this in my size?’ ” she says, adding of Janie and Jack’s limited-edition women’s line, “And now they do, which is amazing … I’ve been saying that for years, so they’ve heard my prayers.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Hilaria Baldwin Returns to Running One-Week Post Baby – and Shows Off Her Changing Body

It helps that Carmen — whom her mom says “loves to be in front of people” and “loves attention” — is also a loyal Janie and Jack customer, with her own independent sense of fashion.

“I put something on that she was not happy with and she started crying. She was like, ‘This is not my style,’ ” Hilaria recalls. “I was like, ‘Carmen, you know I never force you to wear something you don’t want to — what would you like to wear?’ ”

“Then she picked out this little pink Janie and Jack outfit that has little bows on the front,” she adds. “I let her express herself and wear what she wants, but it’s nice that she gravitates toward things that actually look really good.”

RELATED GALLERY: Shoe Steal! Nab These and Other Select Baby Kicks Up to 50 Percent Off During Nordstrom’s October Sale

Oz — who is expecting her third child — tells PEOPLE she is a big fan of the fact that Janie and Jack’s collection is focused on “putting kids’ style first and giving Mom an effortlessly chic way to coordinate with her child.”

“Getting to hear the children tell me about when they think Mom looks her most beautiful, the words they use to describe her, the outfits they most like to see her in was so precious and intimate!” says the 31-year-old television personality, who interviewed fellow mothers and their little ones for the video project.

“We spend so much time getting our kids dressed, but how fun for them to get to turn the tables and put their own stamp on us,” says Oz. (Her daughter on the way joins Oz and husband John Jovanovic’s son Jovan Jr., 2 on Saturday, and daughter Philomena Bijou, 3½.)

RELATED VIDEO: No One Puts Baby In a Corner! Alec Baldwin Shines As The Voice Of The ‘Boss Baby’



RELATED GALLERY: From the Cutest Baby Shower Gift to the Best Maternity Wear: What PEOPLE Moms Are Loving Right Now

Dad Alec’s funny bone might have also gotten passed down to Carmen. “My favorite part of the shoot was when they were asking me questions and Carmen’s answer to everything was poop,” Hilaria recalls. “They were like, ‘In one word, Carmen, how would you describe your mom’s style?’ And she’d be like, ‘Poop.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ ”

The Baldwins also share sons Leonardo Ángel Charles, 13 months, and Rafael Thomas, 2 — and the mother of three admits that her boys are just as fun to outfit as her daughter.

“Most people would say, ‘Oh my gosh, girls are so much more fun to dress than boys.’ Not true. Boys are so much fun to dress,” she says.

“You make them look like little men, and it’s so cute — the little button downs, the little sweaters. I like Janie and Jack’s style for boys because it looks like they’re going off to college.”