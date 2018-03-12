Why Daphne Oz Says Not Sharing Photos of Her Three Kids on Social Media Would Feel 'Artificial'

A lot of thought goes into those Instagram photos, especially when kids are involved.

Stylist and blogger LaTonya Yvette, former The Chew host Daphne Oz and fitness expert Hilaria Baldwin tackled the topic of social media in a new edition of PEOPLE’s Mom Talk.

Oz, a 32-year-old mom of three, says she often reflects on how her kids will always be in the public eye thanks to the new technology.

“I think about this all the time, just long term, there’s not a year in their life that will go by that they won’t have somewhere circulating the public domain pictures of themselves,” she explains.

The author shares that she’ll often post about her kids on Instagram because “they’re such a big part of my life.”

“I don’t want to cut them out of that because I feel like that’s artificial, but at the same time, I always air on the side of safety,” Oz, who welcomed daughter Domenica Celine on Dec. 4., explains. “If I think they might not like it, I don’t bother with it.”

Yvette agrees that she keeps her daughter River and son Oak’s preferences in mind.

“I love photos of them in the tub,” she says. “Oak wouldn’t care — he would be like, ‘Whatever’ — but River’s so sensitive.”

Baldwin, a mom of three with husband Alec, also says there’s a line she won’t cross when it comes to bathroom photos, like publicly sharing pictures of her kids on the toilet.

“I think I’ve posted pictures of them in the tub, but you can’t ever see anything,” she explains. “As Carmen is starting to get to 4[-years-old] and she’s asking me when she’s going to start getting boobs, literally, I always think about what’s going to live there forever.”