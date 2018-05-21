Hilaria Baldwin Hopes to 'Normalize the Postpartum Figure' by Showing Off Body 1 Day After Baby

Hilaria Baldwin is using social media to make a statement about body expectations after baby.

The new mom of four — she and husband Alec Baldwin welcomed their fourth child and third son together on Thursday — got candid on Instagram Sunday, sharing a mirror selfie taken in her underwear less than a day after giving birth, plus snaps to her Instagram Story taken around the same time after delivering her two older sons: Leonardo Ángel Charles, 20 months, and Rafael Thomas, 3 next month.

“I always post a photo in this mirror in my hospital room within 24 hours after having my babies (except with [daughter Carmen Gabriela, 4½] … I was too much of a nervous first time mama 😂) … I took this photo, Friday, the morning after this new baby was born,” writes Hilaria, 34, who still has a noticeably non-flat tummy in the image.

“My purpose here is to normalize the postpartum figure and over the next days, weeks, and months, show you how I strengthen my body and return to my non pregnant self,” explains the fitness pro. “You all came with me through my pregnancy … now it’s time to turn back into me.”

The body-positive yoga instructor insists on giving oneself “the right love and care” to feel good with their bodies, emphasizing to her followers that patience is key and that “we all come in different shapes, sizes and health experiences.”

“They are not glamorous, there is no filter, and I have a super sleepy face … but they are part of my real journey,” Hilaria reveals of the photos.

She adds, “I have so much respect and admiration for the human body … I hope that intention shines through and we can inspire each other to be healthier and happier. #wegotthis2018”

This isn’t the first time Hilaria has spoken out about self-love in relation to one’s physical health. Last July — 10 months after giving birth to Leo — she shared a split photo on Instagram showing one shot from the previous summer when she was pregnant with Leo and a more recent one where she had a flat stomach and visible abs.

“People will ask me all the time what my regimen is after having a baby. I’ll tell you: it’s nothing crazy,” wrote Hilaria. “It’s about balance and consistency.”

In the post, she also talked about her diet and her “tremendous respect for the human body,” adding, “Put in certain ingredients: working out, happiness, eating whole foods, sleeping, dedicating yourself to a purpose in life that you feel proud about, finding balance, dealing better with stress, perspective, love, kindness … I believe if we incorporate these ingredients into our lives on a regular basis, we find health and happiness.”