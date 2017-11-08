Hilaria Baldwin is showing off her cutest accessory on the red carpet: her baby bump!

The fourth-time mom-to-be attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation Fall Gala in New York City on Tuesday, showing off her growing belly in a strapless ballgown. Hilaria’s dress featured a black top with horizontal stripes across the skirt, which cinched just above her stomach.

Aside from her built-in red-carpet buddy, the 33-year-old fitness guru posed for photographs with husband Alec Baldwin, who sported a classic tuxedo and bow tie for the event.

The couple — whose newest addition will be a baby boy — are already parents to Leonardo “Leo” Ángel Charles, 13 months, Rafael Thomas, 2, and Carmen Gabriela, 4. The actor is also dad to daughter Ireland, 22, from his previous marriage to actress Kim Basinger.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Baby on the Way for Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

Alec, 59, and Hilaria announced they were expecting again on Friday with a sweet family photo posted on Instagram.

“Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring ❤️,” Hilaria captioned the shot, with the Emmy-winner writing on his re-post, “Here we go again … ”

The soon-to-be family of six were featured in a video the spouses posted the following day, showing Hilaria cutting into a cake that was blue on the inside to reveal the baby on the way was a boy.

Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring ❤️. I’m gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it’s a boy or a girl…I’ll post it tomorrow midday 😘. We are so excited! A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Nov 3, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

FROM PEN: Former Bachelorette Emily Maynard Johnson Says She Wants 2 More Kids to Up Her Total to 5



RELATED GALLERY: Baby Boom! Celebs Who Had Back-to-Back Kids

In October, Hilaria publicly made it known that she would “totally do one more” pregnancy.

“For some reason, right after I deliver a baby I want another one,” she told Access Hollywood. “I feel like it’s like going down this, like, crazy slide, and then you’re like, ‘I wanna go again.’ ‘Cause it’s just so invigorating and I had great experiences.”

The Baldwins tied the knot in 2012, and renewed their wedding vows this past June for their five-year anniversary.

“I see what I have and I’m very lucky,” Alec told E! News, spilling the beans about their plans to get “remarried” later that week and backtracking jokingly, “Did I say remarried? We’re remodeling. Remodeling the house on Friday.”