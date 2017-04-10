High Valley’s Curtis Rempel Welcomes Daughter Millie June

“A Father’s Love” has never been a more appropriate song for Curtis Rempel, who just became a second-time dad.

The Canadian musician, famous as one half of the country duo High Valley, welcomed daughter Millie June Rempel with wife Myranda on Friday, April 7, in Nashville, he announced on social media.

“Thrilled to welcome our baby girl to the family!” Curtis, 26, wrote on Instagram next to a black-and-white hospital photo of the new parents and their newborn daughter, which the band cross-posted to their Instagram and Twitter accounts.

“Millie June arrived on Friday and her mommy and I couldn’t be more in love,” he added, tacking on two heart-eye emojis.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Thrilled to welcome our amazing baby girl to the family! Millie June arrived on Friday and her mommy and I couldn't be more in love 😍😍 – Curtis A post shared by High Valley (@highvalleyofficial) on Apr 10, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

Curtis and Myranda, 30, are already parents to 3-year-old son Ben.

In March, Curtis shared a video of the little guy pitching in to prep one very important item for his new little sister’s nursery.

“Best little helper ever! New change table for the baby!” he captioned the clip, which showed Ben using a handheld sander on the wooden project.

Best little helper ever! New change table for the baby! A post shared by The Original Abe Wood Co. (@curtis.rempel) on Mar 1, 2017 at 1:30pm PST

FROM COINAGE: Here’s How To Save on Concert Tickets So You Still Have Money For Merch

High Valley is very much a family-oriented band. Made up of brothers Curtis and Brad Rempel, the duo are part of a large brood themselves (three boys and three girls).

“After years of chasing what was out there and trying to follow the [country] trends, we just said forget it,” Brad told PEOPLE in November of the band’s bluegrass roots.

Added Curtis of the difference between the brothers, “Brad makes sure business is taken care of, and I try to make sure people are laughing and having fun.”

Curtis will spend a few days at home with his new family of four before heading back on the road to headline a number of April shows throughout Canada, before heading down to the U.S. for a variety of summer dates through August.