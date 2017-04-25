Heidi Pratt Thanks Husband Spencer 'For the Best Gift ... a Baby' in Sweet 8-Year Anniversary Post

Heidi (Montag) Pratt is thanking her husband Spencer Pratt “for the best gift” she could possibly ask for.

In a sweet post shared to Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday, the former Hills star celebrated the couple’s love with a throwback photo on their eight-year anniversary.

“Happy 8 year anniversary @spencerpratt! Thank you for the best gift… a baby,” she captioned a photo of the duo from their wedding day. “So excited to continue on this blessed journey together! Love you.”



Happy 8 year anniversary @spencerpratt ! Thank you for the best gift… a baby. So excited to continue on this blessed journey together! Love you ❤️ A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Apr 25, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

Happy 8 year anniversary @spencerpratt ! Thank you for the best gift…a baby. So excited to continue on this blessed journey together! LV U pic.twitter.com/nb4uxVMr8F — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) April 25, 2017

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE this month that the couple, who wed in April 2009, are expecting their first child in October.

Last September, Montag, 30, revealed to Faithwire that she was “hopeful” about the possibility of getting pregnant within the next year.

“I am writing a coffee table wife type of book, it is more like a fun project, something I enjoy doing and then I am getting ready to be a mom hopefully next year.”

She explained, “So that is going to be my main priority and full-time job.”

After news of her pregnancy was revealed, Pratt shared an emotional video with E! News in which she’s at the doctor’s office for an ultrasound with Spencer.

“I can’t believe that’s ours!” Montag said while looking at the image on the screen, visibly starting to tear up as the technician points out the baby’s tiny hand. “Oh my gosh. That’s so exciting!”