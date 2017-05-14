‘So Excited to Celebrate My First Mother’s Day’: Heidi Pratt Shows Off Her Baby Bump in New Photo

Heidi Pratt shared a photo of her growing baby bump on her Instagram Sunday.

The Hills alum, 30, and her husband of eight years, Spencer Pratt, will welcome a son this October, a source confirming the sex to PEOPLE on Wednesday.

“#happymothersday ! So excited to celebrate my first Mother’s Day!🤰🏼 #blessed 🙏🏼,” she wrote along with her photo. “Thank you to all you beautiful amazing moms for your endless love and dedication! 💖 missing my mommy!”

In April, multiple sources confirmed that the couple are expecting their first child, with one source close to them telling PEOPLE, “They’re beyond thrilled!”

Added the source, “Heidi has wanted this for so long and they’re finally on the same page. They’re so excited and she’s feeling good.”

And Montag isn’t the only Hills alum who is growing her little family. Former cast mate Audrina Patridge welcomed her first child, daughter Kirra Max, last June, and Lauren Conrad is currently expecting her first child with husband William Tell.