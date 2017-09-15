Pregnant Heidi Pratt Reveals She May Be Going Into Labor Early: ‘Stay in That Belly, Boy!’

Baby Speidi might be here sooner than planned!

On Thursday, first-time parents-to-be Heidi and Spencer Pratt paid a visit to Heidi’s doctor where they learned (among other things) that Heidi’s already 1 centimeter dilated.

It was a surprise for the reality starts, who had previously been given a due date of October 19.

“Well this doctor visit was a little different to what I thought,’ Heidi, 31, told revealed on Instagram Stories. “I’m about 1 cm dilated and we’re just hoping he doesn’t come too early!”

Spencer, 34, looked overwhelmed by the news — simply telling his wife, “Gnarly” while processing everything.

RELATED: Baby Speidi Is on the Way! All of Heidi Montag’s Sweet Bump Pics

The couple, who met on MTV’s The Hills and said their “I dos” in April 2009, had also gotten word in their doctor’s visit that their baby-to-be had flipped.

“He’s officially flipped,” Heidi said. “Yeah! Optimal birthing position!”

Heidi stepped on the scale too, where she learned she’s gained 36 lbs. during her pregnancy — weighing in at 145.8 lbs.

RELATED VIDEO: Baby Exclusive: Meet Lauren Conrad’s Baby Son Liam: ‘I’d Always Wanted a Boy’

Of course, with the baby possibly arriving any day now, the Pratts set out on a day filled with last-minute chores. Per Spencer’s Instagram Story, that included a stop to get their teeth cleaned by Spencer’s father, some refreshments at Belcampo Santa Monica and an appearance at an event at a local Hermés store.

They also went shopping for a preemie outfit… just in case.

“Well we had to stop by the store and I got a little preemie outfit in case he comes early,” Heidi explained on her account. “He is coming early. I just hope not too early.”

But Spencer appears to be hoping for a little more time. “He’s not coming early,” Spencer told Heidi, telling his future son, “Stay in that belly, boy!”