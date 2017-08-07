Fit Mama! Heidi Montag Shows Off Her 7-Month Baby Bump During Workout Session

Heidi Montag isn’t using her pregnancy as an excuse to slack on her exercise routine.

The mom-to-be, who is expecting her first child (a baby boy!) with fellow reality star Spencer Pratt, showed off her third-trimester baby bump while working out with a trainer on Sunday.

Montag left her growing belly bare, wearing a black sports bra and pink shorts. She wore her blonde hair back in a ponytail while documenting the sweat session on her Instagram story.

After doing some moves inside on a yoga mat, the star slapped on a black baseball cap and headed outside for an arm exercise with resistance ropes.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in April that Montag, 30, and her husband are expecting their first child in October — making the couple the latest of The Hills alums to become parents.

“They’re beyond thrilled!” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE then. “Heidi has wanted this for so long and they’re finally on the same page. They’re so excited and she’s feeling good.”

Since the news broke, Montag has shared several social media photos of her pregnancy belly. She has also been sure to post sweet shots and clips of Pratt, 33, serving as a doting dad-to-be.

The love birds seem very excited to welcome Baby Speidi, with Montag even commenting on her pregnancy weight gain last month during a trip to the doctor’s office.

“So excited to see my little baby today,” the expectant mama shared as she entered her doctor’s office in Santa Monica, California.

“I’ve already gained 25 lbs.! I mean, no big deal, right? Just three more months to go at 4 lbs. a month,” she said in a video. “So I’ll only gain about 40 lbs. or so, some women gain 25. I think I over ate.”