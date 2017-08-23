Fit Mom-to-Be! Pregnant Heidi Montag Documents Intense Workout with Her 8-Month Baby Bump on Full Display

She just got back from a sun-filled babymoon in Hawaii, but Heidi Montag appears to be done relaxing!

The 30-year-old Hills alum, who is nearly 8-months pregnant with her and husband Spencer Pratt‘s first child (a baby boy!), hit the gym on Tuesday for an intense workout — documenting it all on Snapchat and Instagram stories for her fans.

Wearing a rolled up navy t-shirt and pink shorts, Montag’s third-trimester baby bump was on full display as she worked her way through personal trainer Michael Casey’s strength-training routine — which included a series of band, hand weight and bench exercises.

Through step-ups, dips and presses, Montag maintained her cool, captioning one shot, “Look how I’m doing.”

It helped that Montag had a good soundtrack motivating her too. In addition to rocking out to Britney Spears’ “Toxic,” the reality TV star also sweated through her own songs — including “Look How I’m Doing,” “More Is More,” “Turn Ya Head,” and “Fanatic.”

And like any good workout, Montag rewarded herself with a treat afterwards. “Yah! Sparkling cider party!” she wrote on one video, which featured her sipping the champagne substitute.

Of course, Tuesday’s workout wasn’t the first time Montag has shown off her pregnancy fitness for fans. Earlier this month, she documented another workout on social media in a similar outfit.

It’s just one of the many things about pregnancy Montag has been sharing since going public with the news that she and Pratt, 33, were expecting their first child. (A source confirmed to PEOPLE in April that the couple are due October.)

“They’re beyond thrilled!” an insider close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time. “Heidi has wanted this for so long and they’re finally on the same page. They’re so excited and she’s feeling good.”