Gunner's First Christmas! Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Take Their Son to See Santa

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are looking forward to son Gunner‘s first Christmas!

The proud mom, 31, shared a family photo with Santa on Instagram Wednesday to celebrate their 8-week-old child’s upcoming Yuletide.

“@gunnerpratt first time seeing Santa! it was a last-minute decision so we don’t look festive,” she captioned the portrait.

The sweet snap follows little Gunner’s first Thanksgiving which his parents made sure to document on their social media.

“This was the best Thanksgiving of my life! So thankful for my family! @gunnerpratt first Thanksgiving!” Montag shared on Instagram. “Life gets so busy and there’s so many things going on. I love the holidays to reflect on what I am truly thankful for and what matters in life. To me love is the most important thing. I am so thankful our family continues to expand!”

There have been lots to celebrate this holiday season for the Pratts as they recently marked their nine-year wedding anniversary.

Montag and Pratt, 34, met while filming the popular MTV reality show, which aired for six seasons from 2006-2010 and chronicled the couple’s on-again, off-again relationship — and drama with costar Lauren Conrad, Heidi’s former BFF.