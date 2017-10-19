Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Introduce ‘Miracle Baby’ Gunner Stone to the World

Introducing Gunner Stone Pratt!

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have released the first photo of their son, whom they’ve called their “miracle baby.”

In the photo, the new parents proudly place their newborn front and center as they beam with pride and joy.

PEOPLE confirmed that The Hills alums, who wed in November 2008, welcomed baby Gunner on Oct. 1. He was born weighing 6 lbs, 12 oz. and measuring 19 in. long.

Five days following his birth, Montag, 31, announced her friend and former costar Jen Bunney as Gunner’s godmother.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in April that Montag and Pratt, 34, were expecting their first child.

And the mother of one has been looking forward to building a family with her husband.

“I want more than one child, so I know that it’s a time-sensitive thing. I want two or three children,” Montag told Ok! Magazine in January 2015.