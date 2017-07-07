RAD REFLECTION

A June mirror selfie showcased Montag's growing bump. And though Mom has lived her life in the spotlight, Dad Pratt is set on shielding his son both from his parents' time on The Hills and a career in reality TV. “Hell no! They’d just lose brain cells. I’m trying to have really smart kids," he joked to AskMen.com. “With all due respect to Heidi and I, we cannot afford any less brain cells than they’re already starting with at the gateway.”