Stars, Stripes & a Baby Bump! Pregnant Heidi Montag Enjoys Adorable July 4 Run with Spencer Pratt
Babies
Baby Speidi Is on the Way! All of Heidi Montag's Sweet Bump Pics
The latest couple in The Hills baby boom are so excited to meet their little boy
By Kate Hogan
Posted on
More
1 of 11
RED, WHITE & (BABY) BLUE
The Hills alums Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt were spotted taking part in the 40th anniversary Will Rogers run through the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles on July 4. The pair got all dressed up in red, white and blue for the occasion, with Montag putting her baby bump on full display in an American flag tank top.
2 of 11
TWICE AS NICE
Hanging with a pregnant pal on the 4th of July, Montag was sure to stay made in the shade.
3 of 11
A HAPPY HOMECOMING
Visiting family in Crested Butte, Colorado, Montag captioned a shot of her growing brood, "#6monthspregnant."
4 of 11
MOM & ME
On that same trip, the former reality star scored some time with her own mother.
5 of 11
NATURE MADE
A throwback shot days later was simply captioned, "Missing Colorado."
6 of 11
BUMP, THERE IT IS
At 5 months, Montag got all dressed up in a black maxi dress with a side slit.
7 of 11
RAD REFLECTION
A June mirror selfie showcased Montag's growing bump. And though Mom has lived her life in the spotlight, Dad Pratt is set on shielding his son both from his parents' time on The Hills and a career in reality TV. “Hell no! They’d just lose brain cells. I’m trying to have really smart kids," he joked to AskMen.com. “With all due respect to Heidi and I, we cannot afford any less brain cells than they’re already starting with at the gateway.”
8 of 11
A SPECIAL FIRST
“#happymothersday! So excited to celebrate my first Mother’s Day! #blessed,” Montag wrote along with a bump photo in May. “Thank you to all you beautiful amazing moms for your endless love and dedication! missing my mommy!”
9 of 11
PETAL POWER
That same day, Pratt showered his pregnant wife in some seriously gorgeous flowers. “Spencer is going to bring a lot of strength. I think that he’s very loving. He’s very loyal. He has a great heart. He’s very genuine. He’s smart. Everything,” she said of her husband's future role as Dad. “Spencer’s going to be a really great model. He’s going to be very active in our son’s life.”
10 of 11
GET GROWING
On April 30, it was "Sunday fun day.. the 3 of us!"
11 of 11
MEET CUTE
Montag shared a video of her first ultrasound with E! News, and her reaction to seeing her baby on the monitor was super sweet. “I can’t believe that’s ours!” she exclaimed, visibly starting to tear up as the technician pointed out the baby’s tiny hand. “Oh my gosh. That’s so exciting!”
See Also
More
Stars, Stripes & a Baby Bump! Pregnant Heidi Montag Enjoys Adorable July 4 Run with Spencer Pratt
More
Multitasking Mama (and Baby)! Pink Nurses Son Jameson as the 6-Month-Old Lends a Hand to His Mom’s Glam Squad
Lena Headey Recalls 'Really Horrendous' Time Battling PPD While Filming Game of Thrones: 'It Was Tricky'
From Brunch Bunch to Weekend Weddings: We've Found a Maternity Dress for Every Summer Soirée (and They're on Sale!)