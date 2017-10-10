'Circle of Life!' Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Share The Lion King-Inspired Video from 'Last Moments' of Pregnancy

Before Gunner Stone, there was just Speidi — and Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt enjoyed some of their last moments as a duo by channeling The Lion King.

Recently, The Hills alums shared a video of themselves enjoying time together shortly before their son’s Oct. 1 arrival, snapping photos on top of a beachside hill while “The Circle of Life” from the 1994 animated hit provided the background music.

“So full of love and joy in these last moments of my pregnancy!” Montag, 31, wrote alongside the Disney-inspired post. “Thank you @moliverallen @thebere for capturing this magical time of life!🤰🏼🎶🙏🏼”

Pratt, 34, shared the same video to his own Instagram account, captioning it simply, “Circle of Life 🎥 @moliverallen @thebere.”

The spouses of almost nine years haven’t shared a snap of little Gunner quite yet, but they did dish on some details about his arrival — notably, thanking L.A.-area jeweler Crystalarium “for dropping off $27,000 in crystals for the birth” and giving a shout-out to one of Gunner’s godmothers — a former The Hills costar.

“Cheers! I have one of Gunner’s godmothers here, Jen Bunney,” Montag said in a video on her Instagram Story Thursday, which she captioned, “Celebrating @gunnerpratt with one of his godmothers @jennifer_nora737.”

Gunner’s arrival came a couple of weeks early. Montag was originally due Oct. 19, sharing on Instagram Stories in mid-September that she was already 1 centimeter dilated.

“We’re just hoping he doesn’t come too early!” she said in the clip.

“He’s not coming early,” Pratt assured his wife, telling his future son, “Stay in that belly, boy!”