Everything Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Have Said About Having Kids

The Pratt family is growing by one — and if her past comments are any indication, Heidi Montag is more than ready for motherhood.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday that Montag and husband Spencer Pratt are expecting their first child in October, making the couple the latest of The Hills alums to become parents.

Montag has seemingly been looking forward to pregnancy for years, but has previously admitted that it took some time to get Pratt on board.

Here’s everything the couple has said about starting a family since they wed in 2009.

Pratt “had a change of heart”

In November 2014, Montag admitted to Life and Style that she once feared her husband wouldn’t ever want children.

“Last year, while we filmed an E! special, he told me, ‘I don’t want to have kids,’ and I started crying,” she told the magazine.

When Montag told Pratt, 33, that she “couldn’t bear the thought of never becoming a mom,” the reality TV alum was swayed. She explained, “When he saw how important it was to me, he had a change of heart!”

Montag doesn’t want to stop at one

During a sit-down with Ok! Magazine in January 2015, Montag revealed that she envisions a large brood in her future.

“I want more than one child, so I know that it’s a time-sensitive thing,” she shared, elaborating, “I want two or three children.”

Joked Pratt in response, “What are you, a Duggar now?”

“Not everyone can just have kids whenever they want,” Montag admitted

The spouses have kept busy with stints on reality shows like Celebrity Big Brother UK, so it took a while for the timing to feel right.

As Montag told Faithwire in fall of 2016, “I had to pray to get my husband to even … agree to have a kid.”

She explained further that she understands how difficult it is for some women to get pregnant, saying, “You know the excitement of it, [but] you know it is not so easy, not everyone can just have kids whenever they want. There is a lot of hardship and prayers and certain things you have to put in to that.”

Montag called children one of God’s “biggest blessings”

Opening up in a vlog on Faithwire’s YouTube channel this past February, Montag addressed how many of her former MTV castmates have recently gotten pregnant.

“It seems like 2017 is the year to get pregnant. A huge congratulations to my two former costars Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port, who are both expecting,” she shared.

“I think pregnancy and children are one of the biggest blessings that God gives us in our life. So congratulations! You are both going to be amazing moms.”

The 30-year-old added that she and Pratt were “planning” to have a family of their own, and noted that the buzz surrounding Conrad and Port’s announcements “stirs up excitement.”

She also noted, however, that “it’s important to not compare [your life] to other people’s.”

“Obviously I have been wanting children and I’m excited for it, but it hasn’t been the right timing for me. So I think in life it’s important for us to pray and prioritize God’s timing in our lives and not compare [our life] to other people’s,” Montag shared. “Because we’re all different and we all have different things going on.”