Happy holiday from Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt!

The couple posed for their first Christmas-themed photo shoot with 9-week-old son Gunner Stone with a teepee set against a Southern California canyon background. This year’s season is particularly special for new parents Montag, 31, and Pratt, 34, as it will be their inaugural celebrations with their baby boy.

Nearly a week after Thanksgiving, The Hills alum shared a family portrait with Santa, though the newborn appeared to be peacefully sleeping in the photo.

“@gunnerpratt first time seeing Santa!” the proud mother of one shared.

“Christmas is my favorite time of year! So blessed to have @gunnerpratt to share all the new traditions and memories! All I want for Christmas is my baby! Gunner looks very amused by his parents selfies,” Montag wrote on Friday, along with a photo of her husband trying to take a selfie with Gunner in the background.

The new parents, who have been documenting their son’s growth consistently on social media, marked their son’s two-month birthday with a sweet message.

“Happy 2nd month birthday my angel! Seems like yesterday I saw you for the first time. Time is already flying by so fast,” Montag wrote on Instagram. “I know in a blink of an eye you will be grown up. Enjoying every second I am blessed to spend with you! We are so blessed to be your parents!”

Montag and Pratt, met while filming the popular MTV reality show, which aired for six seasons from 2006-2010 and chronicled the couple’s on-again, off-again relationship — and drama with costar Lauren Conrad, Heidi’s former BFF.

And there have been even more to celebrate this holiday season for the Pratts as they recently marked their nine-year wedding anniversary.