Pregnant Heidi Montag Says Spencer Pratt Will Be an Amazing Dad: ‘He Has a Great Heart’

Spencer Pratt may have a reputation as a reality TV villain, but Heidi Montag believes he’s going to be a phenomenal father.

The Hills alum, who is expecting a son this October with her husband of eight years, described Pratt as being “a great model” in a recent interview with E! News.

“Spencer is going to bring a lot of strength. I think that he’s very loving. He’s very loyal. He has a great heart. He’s very genuine. He’s smart. Everything,” she said. “Spencer’s going to be a really great model. He’s going to be very active in our son’s life.”

Montag, 30, added that she wants to be “the ultimate mom” to their first child and make sure he knows how loved he is.

Sunday fun day.. the 3 of us🤰🏼💛🤰🏼 A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Apr 30, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

While Montag says Pratt, 33, is looking forward to playing sports and doing activities with their little boy, he was actually hoping for a mini-me of his wife.

“I thought he’d be more excited to have the boy,” the reality star explained. “He said, ‘But I did want a little Heidi.’ ”

Montag, however, suspected she was having a boy – just what she wanted.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

WATCH: How Today’s Savannah Guthrie Copes With a Toddler, a Newborn AND 3 a.m. Wake Up Calls!

The entire crew of The Hills seems to have timed their pregnancies together, with Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port also in the moms-to-be club.