Heidi Montag Reveals She’s Gained 25 Lbs. in First Six Months of Pregnancy

Heidi Montag is hitting the scale for two: her and Baby Speidi!

The pregnant former reality star and her husband Spencer Pratt spent Monday at the doctor’s office checking in on their first child together.

Wearing a black off-the-shoulder maxi dress, Montag documented all the excitement of the appointment on Snapchat, where she did an ultrasound and glucose test.

“So excited to see my little baby today,” The Hills alum shared as she entered her doctor’s office in Santa Monica, California.

“I’ve already gained 25 lbs.! I mean, no big deal, right? Just three more months to go at four lbs. a month,” she said in a video. “So I’ll only gain about 40 lbs. or so, some women gain 25. I think I over ate.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Montag, 30, practiced her breathing for labor as she prepared to have blood taken, joking, “This is how you get ready for the delivery room.”

FROM PEN: How Today’s Savannah Guthrie Copes With a Toddler, a Newborn AND 3 a.m. Wake Up Calls!

When it came time to get a peek at her baby boy with an ultrasound, he seemed to get a little camera shy.

“He is just hiding!” Montag said, showing the ultrasound screen. “Should I do some jumping jacks?”

Pratt was also eager to see his son. The 33-year-old chimed in, “Can you get it from her back?”

Last month, Montag opened up to E! News about how Pratt is a “great model” for their son on the way.

“Spencer is going to bring a lot of strength. I think that he’s very loving. He’s very loyal. He has a great heart. He’s very genuine. He’s smart. Everything,” she said. “He’s going to be very active in our son’s life.”

In May, the first-time dad-to-be joked about not wanting his son and any future additional kids to watch The Hills, “With all due respect to Heidi and I, we cannot afford any less brain cells than they’re already starting with at the gateway.”

And though hiking may or may not be his son’s first choice in activity, Pratt just wants his kids to pursue whatever it is they take to naturally.

“I’m definitely gonna try and see what they’re best at — I’ll try out everything from dance to chess to squash to fencing to hacking,” he said. “That’s one thing that I feel like I didn’t do — try more things.”