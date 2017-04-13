Heidi Montag Tears Up Seeing Her Baby’s Ultrasound: ‘Oh My Gosh … I Can’t Believe That’s Ours’

The tears are already starting to flow for mom-to-be Heidi Montag.

The former star of The Hills, 30, shared a video with E! News in which she’s at the doctor’s office for an ultrasound, getting a peek at her and husband Spencer Pratt‘s first child on the way.

“I’ve been so excited for this,” she admits shortly before the technician pulls the image up on the screen.

“Oh my gosh, it’s so big,” Montag says, adding, “Can you tell, is it a boy or girl?” as a male voice — presumably of Pratt, 33 — can be heard chuckling from behind the camera.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“I can’t believe that’s ours!” Montag continues, visibly starting to tear up as the technician points out the baby’s tiny hand. “Oh my gosh. That’s so exciting!”

E! News reports that Montag could hear her little one’s heartbeat and measure how big he or she was at the time (around the size of her watch).

RELATED VIDEO: Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Expecting First Child

News broke that the couple are expecting their first child on Wednesday, with multiple sources confirming the exciting event to PEOPLE.

“They’re beyond thrilled!” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. “Heidi has wanted this for so long and they’re finally on the same page.”

Added the source, “They’re so excited and she’s feeling good.”

FROM COINAGE: The Real Cost of Going to Coachella

Montag has been candid in the past about her family plans with Pratt, whom she married in 2009.

“Last year, while we filmed an E! special, he told me, ‘I don’t want to have kids,’ and I started crying,” she told Life and Style in November 2014.

But when Montag told her husband that she “couldn’t bear the thought of never becoming a mom,” his priorities shifted. As she explained, “When he saw how important it was to me, he had a change of heart!”