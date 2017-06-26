Heidi Montag is getting back to her roots.

The pregnant former reality star took a trip with husband Spencer Pratt to her hometown of Crested Butte, Colorado, over the weekend. In a series of snaps posted to her Instagram account, Montag’s growing belly is displayed under a fitted gray top as she, Pratt and her mom enjoy some time in the great outdoors.

“So happy to be home! #6monthspregnant,” the mom-to-be, 30, captioned a photo of herself and Pratt with a gorgeous, clear-skied mountain view in the background.

“[On] top of the world with my mama! #6monthspregnant #colorado #cb,” Montage wrote alongside a photo of herself and her mother, cradling her baby bump while the twosome flash matching smiles amid the mountain scenery.

The hometown visit comes three weeks after Montag opened up to E! News about how Pratt, 33, is a “great model” for their son on the way.

“Spencer is going to bring a lot of strength. I think that he’s very loving. He’s very loyal. He has a great heart. He’s very genuine. He’s smart. Everything,” she said. “He’s going to be very active in our son’s life.”

In May, the first-time dad-to-be joked about not wanting his son and any future additional kids to watch The Hills, “With all due respect to Heidi and I, we cannot afford any less brain cells than they’re already starting with at the gateway.”

And though hiking may or may not be his son’s first choice in activity, Pratt just wants his kids to pursue whatever it is they take to naturally.

“I’m definitely gonna try and see what they’re best at — I’ll try out everything from dance to chess to squash to fencing to hacking,” he said. “That’s one thing that I feel like I didn’t do — try more things.”