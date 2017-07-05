Stars, Stripes & a Baby Bump! Pregnant Heidi Montag Enjoys Adorable July 4 Run with Spencer Pratt

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag enjoyed one very active 4th of July this year.

The Hills alums were spotted taking part in the 40th anniversary Will Rogers run through the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The adorable pair got all dressed up in red, white and blue for the occasion, with Pratt, 33, opting for a stars-and-stripes themed hat, and Montag, 30, putting her baby bump on full display in an American flag tank top with a matching baseball cap.

Two prego ladies enjoying the shade🇺🇸 A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

Yum! #pregnancy #cravings #4thofjuly A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

Was just asked if I am carrying twins…🤔 — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) July 5, 2017

The former reality stars, who wed in 2009, are expecting their first child — a boy! — this October.

“Spencer is going to bring a lot of strength,” Montag recently told E! News. “I think that he’s very loving. He’s very loyal. He has a great heart. He’s very genuine. He’s smart. Everything. Spencer’s going to be a really great model. He’s going to be very active in our son’s life.”

Montag added that she wants to be “the ultimate mom” to their first child and make sure he knows how loved he is.

So will their little one ever watch Mom and Dad’s MTV adventures? According to Pratt, definitely not.

“Hell no!” he recently told AskMen.com of whether he’d watch the show with his kids in the future. “They’d just lose brain cells. I’m trying to have really smart kids.”

“With all due respect to Heidi and I, we cannot afford any less brain cells than they’re already starting with at the gateway,” he added.