Heidi Montag Pratt on Baby Hopes, Not Comparing Herself to Lauren and Whitney: ‘It Hasn’t Been the Right Timing for Me’

Heidi Montag Pratt has nothing but love and well wishes for her former costars Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port.

The Hills alum shared a vlog on Faithwire’s YouTube channel Monday, relaying a sweet message for the expectant moms and giving viewers a glimpse into her own related journey.

“It seems like 2017 is the year to get pregnant. A huge congratulations to my two former costars Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port, who are both expecting,” began Montag Pratt, 30.

“I think pregnancy and children are one of the biggest blessings that God gives us in our life. So congratulations! You are both going to be amazing moms.”

Montag Pratt — who has been married to fellow reality star Spencer Pratt, 33, since 2009 — then gets candid about how the news is affecting her personally.

“I have been planning for my own family and I am very excited for them, and it stirs up excitement with what’s going to be coming up in my life hopefully soon too,” she says. “And I think, on that note, it’s important to not compare [your life] to other people’s.”

“Obviously I have been wanting children and I’m excited for it, but it hasn’t been the right timing for me. So I think in life it’s important for us to pray and prioritize God’s timing in our lives and not compare [our life] to other people’s,” Montag Pratt continues. “Because we’re all different and we all have different things going on.”

The hopeful mom notes that she’s excited it hasn’t happened for her yet because she knows there is a purpose for her specific path, and is optimistic about the new year.

“It is easy for us to have resolutions and to want to be different people … [but] when that doesn’t happen, we easily get discouraged,” she explains. “I think it’s important for us to continue to move forward and to forgive ourselves … and to keep those goals that we set.”