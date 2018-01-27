Heidi Montag Breastfeeds Son For a Glamorous Photo Shoot to Celebrate the 'Powerful Experience'

Heidi Montag is in awe of the bond she has created with her son through breastfeeding.

The mother of one, 31, shared a glamorous portrait of herself with the 3-month-old on Instagram Friday, along with a caption that described her motherhood experience thus far.

“The greatest joy and blessing in my life. My angel has taken me to a completely new and powerful experience,” the mother of one said.

“More love than I could have possibly imagined! I love, support, and appreciate women more than I ever have before. The strength and heart it takes every day. It has been more rewarding than I could have dreamed. God truly had made women to be extraordinary,” The Hills alum concluded.

And that same day, she tweeted: “I love breastfeeding!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

I love breastfeeding! — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) January 26, 2018

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

She and husband Spencer Pratt, who wed in November 2008, became parents to baby Gunner on Oct. 1.

Montag, who previously shared a breastfeeding photo when Gunner was first born, recently opened up about becoming a first-time mom on her podcast Make Speidi Famous Again.

RELATED GALLERY: Heidi Pratt, Mindy Kaling & More Share the Sweetest Quotes About Becoming Moms for the First Time

Spencer Pratt and son Gunner Heidi Pratt/Instagram

“I’m sleep-deprived and tired and busy, but it’s so perfect,” she gushed about life with her newborn. “I waited a long time to have kids and it was meant to be to have him.”

Also on Friday, Montag shared footage of the father-son bond while waiting for Gunner’s four-month doctor’s checkup on Instagram Story.

Back in November, Pratt admitted that he’s quickly becoming one of those parents he swore not to become.

“It’s so funny. I used to be like, ‘Why do people put their babies on their content?’ Well, now I know,” he said on Snapchat. “Because we’re obsessed with our babies. And if you don’t like it, you just click to the next story. So forgive me, anyone in the past, that I judged for putting baby content in your story.”