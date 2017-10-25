Heidi Montag Shares Photo Moments, Including Breastfeeding Pictures, from Son Gunner’s ‘Miraculous’ Birth

Heidi Montag is looking back blissfully on the day, just three weeks ago, that she welcomed son Gunner Stone.

Sharing a new photo-gallery post to her Instagram account Tuesday, Montag wrote, “No words will ever be able to describe this miraculous moment of life!”

In the images, the new mom is breastfeeding Gunner as husband Spencer Pratt looks on and plants a kiss on his wife’s forehead.

“I have never been so full of love, joy, gratitude, faith, and euphoria,” added Montag, 31. “The deepest love I have ever felt. So blessed to have a beautiful healthy baby @gunnerpratt .”

“Thank you God!” she continued. “Thank you @spencerpratt for being my rock and cheerleader.”

The Hills alums, who wed in November 2008, became parents to baby Gunner on Oct. 1. He was born weighing 6 lbs, 12 oz., and measured 19 in. long.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in April that Montag and Pratt, 34, were expecting their first child. It was later revealed that the couple would welcome a son.