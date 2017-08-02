Heidi Montag Lets Her Baby Bump Hang Out During Pregnancy Workout

Heidi Montag is just weeks away from giving birth to her first little one (a baby boy!), but that isn’t stopping the mom-to-be from getting her sweat on.

The Hills alum gave her Snapchat followers a look at her workout session on Tuesday, as she exercised on her deck with her bare baby bump on full display.

Montag, 30, sported a pink sports bra, a pair of gray shorts, along with sunglasses and and a cap. In another Snap, she showed her husband Spencer Pratt massaging her leg, writing on the clip, “My hero but [ouch] so swollen.”

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in April that Montag and her husband are expecting their first child in October — making the couple the latest of The Hills alums to become parents.

“They’re beyond thrilled!” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE then.“Heidi has wanted this for so long and they’re finally on the same page. They’re so excited and she’s feeling good.”

Since the news broke, Montag has shared several social media photos of her growing pregnancy belly. She has also been sure to share shots and sweet clips of Pratt, 33, being the doting dad-to-be.

The love birds seem very excited to welcome Baby Speidi, with Montag even gushing about her pregnancy weight gain last month during a trip to the doctor’s office.

“So excited to see my little baby today,” The Hills alum shared as she entered her doctor’s office in Santa Monica, California.

“I’ve already gained 25 lbs.! I mean, no big deal, right? Just three more months to go at four lbs. a month,” she said in a video. “So I’ll only gain about 40 lbs. or so, some women gain 25. I think I over ate.”