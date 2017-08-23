Heidi Klum’s Daughters Are ‘Drooling Over’ Her Shoes: If They’re Not My Size Eventually, ‘They’re S— Out of Luck!’

Heidi Klum‘s daughters have some big shoes to fill — literally.

The style guru and America’s Got Talent judge spoke to PEOPLE at the recent launch of Heidi Klum Intimates‘ fall 2017 collection about which fashionable items she plans to pass on to Lou Sulola, 7½, and Leni, 13.

“I have a lot of red-carpet looks and gowns — not all of them, but I have a few because I have two girls,” says Klum, 44, who is also mom to sons Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo, 10, and Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu, 12 next month.

“My girls are drooling over my shoes,” she says. “They’re waiting, and they’re worried that they’re not gonna have my shoe size. I have an 11 shoe, so they have to grow into it! If they’re not that size, then they’re s— out of luck!”

Lou and Leni are set to come into some pretty intense footwear, according to their mom’s description of her collection.

“Out of my major, major shoes, they’re all photographed, boxed — if you go into my basement, I have boxes with photos because I have really special shoes that I’ve worn,” she adds.

“Sometimes you have maybe a more simple outfit on, but then big killer shoes,” explains Klum.

Leni and Lou are already trying Mom’s duds on for size, even if it might be a little while before they can officially inherit the pieces.

“They go in [my closet] and wear my heels and run around,” shares the mother of four. “Obviously they don’t fit, but they play.”

And Johan and Henry come along for the fun, too! “They always played, and even my boys have,” Klum says.