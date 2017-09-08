Heidi Klum Thinks Her Sons ‘Are Very Sexy’: My Older One ‘Looks Like Seal’

Heidi Klum is one proud mama!

The America’s Got Talent judge spoke to PEOPLE exclusively about her sons during the premiere of House of Z, hosted by Brooks Brothers and Cinema Society at the Crosby Hotel in New York City on Thursday night.

“My boys are very sexy,” Klum, 44, said before adding with a laugh, “They’re very young and I probably shouldn’t say that, that they’re sexy.”

The mother of four’s sons are Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo, 10, and Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu, 12 next week. Klum also shares daughters Lou Sulola, 7½, and Leni, 13, with ex-husband Seal.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

We LOVE you St.Barth Thank you …. until next time !!!!!! 😘 #familievacation #Love #fun #Thefastest10daysever A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Aug 12, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Why Heidi Klum Doesn’t Plan to Get Married Again

Klum says she sees a strong resemblance to her ex-husband in son Henry. “He looks like Seal and I think Seal is very hot and very handsome,” she says. “He looks just like his dad — he has this little gap here in his teeth.”

As for younger son Johan, she says, “He looks almost like a European soccer player. He has this gorgeous, mixed skin and he’s so sweet and he has beautiful, big lips.”

She adds of Johan, “His hair is just so wild and big. My little one has the most gorgeous hair.”

Love goofing around with @Seal on @AGT #JudgeCuts! Tune in tomorrow, it’s one you won’t want to miss! #AGT #LastJudgeCutsEpisode A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

FROM PEN: Girls Trip Star Jada Pinkett Smith on Being There for Son Jaden During The Pursuit of Happyness

RELATED: Heidi Klum’s Daughters Are “Drooling Over” Her Shoes: If They’re Not My Size Eventually, “They’re S— Out of Luck!”

The Project Runway star adamantly believes that her sons will be popular, saying “There’s going to be a line around my house” before predicting a need to “fend off the ladies.”

She proudly adds, “My boys are all very tall, they’re very thin. They have just rocking bodies!”