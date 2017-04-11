Heather Altman Shares Sweet Snap of 1-Week-Old Baby Girl After Revealing Husband Josh Delivered Their Daughter

One week down, a lifetime of love to go.

On Monday, Heather Bilyeu Altman shared a new snap of her baby girl Alexis Kerry, noting that it’s been a whole week since her daughter’s arrival.

“My little angel is 1 week old today!” she wrote, adding a blonde-angel emoji. “Happy birthday baby girl! #alexiskerryaltman.”

My little angel 👼🏼 is 1 week old today! Happy birthday baby girl! #alexiskerryaltman A post shared by Heather Bilyeu Altman (@theheatheraltman) on Apr 10, 2017 at 10:22pm PDT

Bilyeu Altman says her Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star husband Josh Altman, 38, was the one who had the honor of delivering Alexis.

“The most incredible moment of my life, holding my daughter right after her daddy delivered her,” she captioned a Sunday snap of the couple’s first child resting skin-to-skin with her mom. “She stretched her long little arms up around my neck and gave me the biggest longest hug I’ll never forget!”

Added Bilyeu Altman, “I knew I loved her but seeing her and holding her made my heart explode. The instant feeling of unconditional love and protection I feel for her is unreal. I can’t believe I have my very own baby!”

Week one with my baby girl has been amazing and at the same time exhausting. @theheatheraltman took this pic of me when I was out cold with Alexis in the hospital a few days ago. This was after 2 nights of no sleep and I found a corner of the hospital that was quiet for a 30 min nap. One of my favorites. A post shared by Josh Altman (@thejoshaltman) on Apr 9, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

New dad Altman is just as smitten with his baby girl, taking to Instagram Sunday to share a photo of himself cradling a bundled-up Alexis, who’s gazing adorably at the camera.

“Week one with my baby girl has been amazing and at the same time exhausting,” he admitted in the caption. “@theheatheraltman took this pic of me when I was out cold with Alexis in the hospital a few days ago.”

“This was after 2 nights of no sleep and I found a corner of the hospital that was quiet for a 30 min nap. One of my favorites.”