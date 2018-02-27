Pregnant Haylie Duff Might Think About Marriage After the 'Craziness of a New Baby Dies Down'

Haylie Duff decided to push back her wedding to fiancé Matt Rosenberg when she got pregnant with daughter Ryan Ava Erhard in 2014.

And now as she awaits the arrival of her second daughter on the way, the singer, actress and Real Girl’s Kitchen food blogger, 33, reveals she’s thinking about the next milestones in her life — including wedding planning.

“We talk about it and think, ‘Maybe now we’re ready to do it’ and then life happens and toddler happens,” Duff tells PEOPLE of herself and Rosenberg, who have been together for five years and got engaged in 2012 when the T-shirt entrepreneur popped the question on April Fool’s Day.

“We feel married already and it hasn’t become something that both of us are gung-ho about,” says the pregnant star, who has partnered with Smithfield Foods to create three new recipes. “Maybe after the craziness of a new baby dies down we’ll be ready to talk about it again.”

In the meantime, she’s getting ready for her firstborn’s 3rd birthday party in May.

“I’m gonna be so pregnant for that it’s gonna be a lot for everyone to handle. I’m really excited for her birthday,” Duff says, adding, “I’m really excited for baby two to get here.”

PEOPLE recently confirmed that Duff and Rosenberg are expecting a baby girl. “Ryan is thrilled!! She really wanted a baby sister,” a source said. “The whole family is so excited for the new baby to arrive.”

Haylie, who is the older sister of actress Hilary Duff, announced her pregnancy in January with a cute photo of Ryan pointing at her own belly.

While she has lots of things to plan and life milestones to look forward to, one thing that Duff has down pat is her cooking career.

“The meals that I cook for my family are the meals that end up on my blog,” she says. “They’re real recipes that I use in my real life for my family. It was one of the reasons why I was so excited to partner with Smithfield marinated fresh pork.”

“It’s a product that I actually use in my life and in my home and that my family loves so the biggest blessing of it all is that it goes hand-in-hand,” Duff states. “It’s not like my career of choice is a bikini model who has to not eat anything … I can feed my family, and it goes right into my work stuff as well.”