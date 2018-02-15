Haylie Duff Reveals Sex of Second Child: 'The Family Is So Excited for the New Baby'

Haylie Duff is expecting a girl!

PEOPLE confirms the singer, actress and Real Girl’s Kitchen food blogger, 32, will be welcoming her second daughter with fiancé Matt Rosenberg.

The couple is already parents to Ryan Ava Erhard, 2½, who was born in March 2015.

“Ryan is thrilled!! She really wanted a baby sister,” a source says. “The whole family is so excited for the new baby to arrive.”

Haylie, who is the older sister of actress Hilary Duff, announced her pregnancy in January with a cute photo of Ryan pointing at her own belly.

Matt Rosenberg and Haylie Duff with daughter Ryan in December Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The parents to be have been together for five years and got engaged in 2012 when the T-shirt entrepreneur popped the question on April Fool’s Day, but decided to push their wedding back when Haylie got pregnant with Ryan.

On Wednesday, the mother to be celebrated Valentine’s Day with an adorable family selfie that was shared on Instagram. “Just a bunch of Valentines over here. #happyvalentinesday,” Duff captioned the photo.

Until her little sister arrives, Ryan has plenty of time to play with cousin Luca Cruz, aunt Hilary’s 5½-year-old son.

“They really play well together,” Haylie told PEOPLE in November. “One time I had Luca for a sleepover and the two of them were outside running around on a Slip ‘n Slide, and I remember looking out at them in the yard being like, ‘This is what they’re going to do as teenagers.’ ”

Added Hilary, “Haylie sent me a picture and Ryan had no shirt on, a diaper and a flower crown. I don’t know what [Luca] had on, but they looked like they had been playing so hard. She was like, ‘Yo, Coachella 2030.’ I’m like, ‘No! Stop!’ If this is a flash into our future, we should be very afraid.”