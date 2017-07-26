Haylie Duff Is ‘Passing’ on Projects to Focus on Daughter’s Transition into Preschool: ‘Constant Ebb and Flow’

Mama can do it all – but that doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

Haylie Duff covers Mini Magazine‘s summer 2017 issue, and gets candid in her accompanying interview about the ups and downs of motherhood.

“For me, the biggest challenge has been the pressure to ‘do it right,’ ” admits Duff, who has one daughter – 2-year-old Ryan Ava Erhard – with fiancé Matt Rosenberg.

Adds the 32-year-old, “There isn’t a clear-cut way to be a parent. We will all make mistakes.”

Though she successfully handles a lot – including her children’s clothing line Little Moon Society – Duff admits, “Sometimes it all comes crashing down but there is such beauty in the chaos.”

There are more high points than low ones though, says the actress and lifestyle pro, who explains that parenthood has brought out some skills she didn’t even know she had.

“I never knew I was capable of juggling so many things!” she tells the magazine. “I think that surprised me the most.”

Her priorities have also shifted, Duff shares, adding, “It taught me love on a whole different level. It made me realize that this life isn’t just about me and what I want.”

Part of parenting in Hollywood includes saying no, which Duff tells the magazine she does more often these days: “I have to consider if things fit in to what is going on in Ryan’s world.”

She explains, “For example, I just finished a handful of TV movies, but now I am passing on things so I can transition her into preschool. It’s a constant ebb and flow.”

And little Ryan is “so funny and adventurous these days,” says Duff, admitting, “I really love the wild twos!”