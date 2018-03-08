Why Pregnant Haylie Duff Wanted Second Child to Be a Girl (It Has to Do with Sister Hilary!)

Growing up with sister Hilary Duff was so special that Haylie Duff was hoping she was having another girl.

So when she and fiancé Matt Rosenberg found out they were indeed expecting a second daughter, Haylie, 33, was ecstatic for her firstborn Ryan Ava Erhard to experience sisterhood.

“Truthfully, we really wanted another girl. My sister and I have such a special relationship. Ryan could have that bond of sisters,” Haylie tells PEOPLE. “We would have been happy if it was a boy, but we’re pretty pumped that it’s a girl.”

PEOPLE recently confirmed that Haylie and Rosenberg are expecting a baby girl. “Ryan is thrilled!! She really wanted a baby sister,” a source said at the time.

Haylie, who is the older sister of actress Hilary, announced her pregnancy in January with a cute photo of Ryan pointing at her own belly.

Haylie and Hilary Duff Getty Images for Words with Friends 2

Haylie Duff and fiancé Matt Rosenberg with daughter Ryan Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

However, pregnancy the second time around hasn’t been what the singer, actress and Real Girl’s Kitchen food blogger has expected.

“I feel good. I’m excited that I’m getting towards the end and nervous about getting towards the end,” reveals Haylie, who recently asked her Twitter followers to suggest remedies for feeling sick during pregnancy.

“It’s all sinuses and heartburn basically. My first baby was like the trickster baby. She was so easy and my pregnancy was so easy with her. With this one I feel like I’m in for a wild child,” she says.

This new baby is really giving me a run for my money!! I was never sick with Ryan, have a whole new understanding/ respect for other mamas. — Haylie Duff (@HaylieDuff) February 20, 2018

Hey moms, how did you cope with permanent sinuses and heartburn?? 🤧🤧🤧 — Haylie Duff (@HaylieDuff) February 20, 2018

The parents-to-be discovered they would be welcoming a new addition in fall 2017.

“When I found out I was pregnant, it was not an Instagram-worthy moment by any means,” Haylie admits. “We decided we were gonna try and it was kind of fast after that. I think Matt thought he had a little more time to mentally prepare.”

As for finding out about the sex of their baby on the way, the mother-to-be did not want to be surprised. “We found out it was a girl because I’m anxious and had to go do the blood test to tell me right away,” she recalls.

“I love these people who could do these huge reveals for their husband with a gift box and a pregnancy thing inside of it, but that’s just not really our vibe,” Haylie adds. “We’re kind of low key. It was like ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant’ and ‘What?!’ ”

In fact, Haylie told sister Hilary that she would be an aunt again in a laid-back manner.

“We were all having a dinner before Thanksgiving at the house and Matt’s parents were in town so we told everybody at the same time,” she says.

With the Duff siblings both having names start with an H, will Ryan’s little sister also have an R name?

“Names are hard. We have a top choice name, but we’re not committing until she’s here because I feel like that’s just bad luck,” Haylie admits.