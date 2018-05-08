Haylie Duff Shows Off the 'Vintage'-Inspired Nursery for Her Second Daughter on the Way

Haylie Duff‘s second child isn’t here yet, but on the off chance she’s an old soul, her mama’s got her covered.

The Real Girl’s Kitchen founder opened up on her site’s blog about her baby girl on the way, writing that she and fiancé Matt Rosenberg even involved their daughter Ryan Ava Erhard, 3 this month, in designing her little sister’s vintage-inspired nursery.

“We are in the final stretch of my pregnancy and are getting sooo excited to bring home our new little girl!” shares Duff, 33. “We spend lots of time talking about the baby with Ryan, and even included her in the process of building out the nursery. I think this is so important!”

She adds to PEOPLE, “I did all the decor myself. No fancy designers around here.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Haylie Duff's nursery for her daughter on the way Courtesy Haylie Duff

Haylie Duff's nursery for her daughter on the way Courtesy Haylie Duff

RELATED: Inside Pregnant Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s “Organic” and “Earthy” Nursery for Her Daughter on the Way

The centerpiece of the whimsical space is the rose-gold Ellie Cot ($899) by celebrity-loved brand Incy Interiors. Reveals Duff on her blog, “I fell in love with this crib while I was browsing Pinterest and actually built out the rest of this nursery all around it!”

“It was the first piece that I knew we had to have and [I] truly love it so much,” she explains. “It has the great rose gold finish that makes it feel modern, but still has a real vintage feel.”

Haylie Duff's nursery for her daughter on the way Courtesy Haylie Duff

RELATED VIDEO: Haylie Duff Expecting Second Child



Outdoorsy wallpaper by Anewall covers the wall behind the crib to lend a “very earthy feel,” while the rest of the room boasts colorful pillows, a SNOO Smart Sleeper ($1,700+), a rug by Lulu & Georgia ($48 to $410), a farmhouse wire shelf ($298) over the dresser by Anthropologie, a couch and a rocking horse (or rather, unicorn).

“The dresser/changing table is a DIY from Pottery Barn Kids,” Duff tells PEOPLE. “It was just a traditional dresser but I loved the vintage feel so I found a changing-table topper on Amazon and secured it to the back (actually, Matt is our family’s handyman, ha ha).”

“I LOVE the hampers and baskets from The Little Market,” she adds on her blog. “I actually waited almost three months for them to restock these all white hampers! They are so pretty that they don’t look like laundry baskets, and make it very easy for kids to run over and drop dirty clothes in the hamper themselves.”

Haylie Duff's nursery for her daughter on the way Courtesy Haylie Duff

Haylie Duff's nursery for her daughter on the way Courtesy Haylie Duff

RELATED: Haylie Duff Expecting Second Daughter: “The Family Is So Excited for the New Baby”

“One of my favorite nursery items is also very sentimental! My dear friend Ashley’s grandmother, Marilyn, made this precious knit blanket by hand for our little one,” Duff writes of a pink blanket draped over a ladder in the room.

She continues, “Funny enough, another one of my besties … also named Ashley … gifted us a hand-knitted blanket from her grandmother when Ryan was born. This has become a very special tradition that I didn’t even know we were creating, and I couldn’t love it more!”

And how does Duff predict Ryan will be as a big sister? “I am fully preparing myself for some lovely meltdowns as she adjusts to becoming a family of four,” she writes, “but for the most part, I think she is going to be an amazing big sister and couldn’t be more excited to see her step in to that role.”