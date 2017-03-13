When you gotta go, you gotta go!

Hayden Panettiere‘s daughter had a little accident aboard an airplane on Sunday – but went right to work helping mom clean up the mess.

“Aaaand then ur daughter pees on the floor of the airplane bathroom,” Panettiere wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of her and her daughter Kaya Evdokia crouched down in the on-flight stall.a Evdokia

The 2-year-old was busy intently scrubbing the floor while Panettiere shared a knowing smirk with the camera.

The Nashville star added, “But look at that baby girl helping momma clean.”

Kaya is Panettiere’s only child with partner Wladimir Klitschko.

Aaaand then ur daughter pees on the floor of the airplane bathroom 🙈 But look at that baby girl helping momma clean 😂 pic.twitter.com/I1NttxBnMT — hayden panettiere (@haydenpanettier) March 13, 2017

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Earlier this year, the 27-year-old revealed that her adorable toddler has apparently already mastered one of the languages spoken in her dad’s home country of Ukraine.

FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

“She’s really good at Russian,” Panettiere said during an January appearance on Live with Kelly! “She’s getting good at English, but she has an accent.”

She added, “Like a Russian accent. When she says ‘dog,’ she says, ‘dowg.’ “