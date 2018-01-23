Harry Connick Jr. Says He and Wife Jill Goodacre Never Embarrassed Their Daughters

Harry Connick Jr. may be a dad to three girls who are almost all grown up now, but he never went through the “embarrassing parent” phase.

The musician and Harry host dished to PEOPLE’s Celeb Parents Get Real recently about raising his three daughters — Charlotte, 15, Kate, 20, and Georgia, 21 — with wife Jill Goodacre.

“You constantly hear stories about kids who get embarrassed by their parents or daughters who get embarrassed by their dads … and I’m not saying this to be cool, but we never really got into that,” says Connick, 50.

my incredible girls! A post shared by Harry Connick Jr (@harryconnickjr) on Sep 2, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

“It was never really that, ‘Can you drop me off a block away from school because I don’t want to be seen with you?’ ” explains the New Orleans born-and-raised star.

“It was never like that with us. We never had that, and I don’t know why, but we’ve always had a unique relationship and it’s been pretty great,” adds Connick.