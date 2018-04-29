Victoria and David Beckham Let Daughter Harper Do Their Makeup — and the Results Are Adorable

Harper Seven has some model parents who are happy to help her hone her makeup application skills.

Victoria Beckham shared a few adorable snaps of her 6½-year-old daughter having some fun with face paint after finishing her homework over the weekend. The fashion designer allowed her face to be the canvas for Harper’s cosmetology experiment.

“So creative!!!” Victoria, 44, captioned a snap. “Harper wants to turn me into the emoji cat!”

When dad David Beckham got home, he also got an animal-inspired makeover. Victoria shared a snap of the soccer stud, 42, with brown marks resembling ears on his forehead, a dash of paint on his nose and glitter being applied to his cheeks as he smiled at his daughter.

Harper and Victoria Beckham Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Victoria and Harper Beckham Victoria Beckham/Instagram

David Beckham Victoria Beckham/Instagram

If becoming a makeup artist doesn’t work out, Harper may follow in her mom’s fashion footsteps. Another video shared on Instagram by Victoria shows the little girl in front of a series of drawings resembling different outfits.

Harper wasn’t the only star of the former Spice Girl’s social media on Sunday. She also shared a clip of 13-year-old son Cruz skillfully playing a song on the piano.

Harper Beckham Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Cruz Beckham Victoria Beckham/Instagram

The Beckhams have been spending a lot of quality time as a family, including getting together to celebrate Eva Longoria as she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this month.

Victoria, dressed in a white dress and purple heels, shared a snap with her husband, both wearing sunglasses.

The fashion designer and Harper also busted a move in a mother-daughter Boomerang captioned, “Dancing and having fun in sunshine x kisses from mummy and Harper x.”

The couple’s three sons — Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, and Cruz — also made their mom’s Instagram in a group shot with Harper taken to mark the eve of Victoria’s 44th birthday on Tuesday.

“Birthday eve with my babies x love u so much @davidbeckham kisses x,” she captioned the picture.