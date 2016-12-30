Beach Artist! See Harper Beckham’s Sweet Sand Message for Parents Victoria and David

Victoria and David Beckham‘s little girl Harper Seven might have a career as an artist!

The 5-year-old daughter of the superstar couple wrote a heartwarming message in the sand in a beach snap shared on Twitter by her mom on Friday.

“Kisses from my baby girl. X VB,” Victoria, 42, tweeted to accompany the photo in which the sentence “I Love Mummy and Daddy” can be seen, surrounded by flower drawings.

Kisses from my baby girl ✨ X VB pic.twitter.com/RUjtjPuU7M — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) December 30, 2016

Harper has been tapping into her creative side for quite a while now. Last year, her mom shared a photo of her daughter at a dance studio, with the then-4-year-old decked out in ballet slippers and dress.

“Mummy is so proud of her little ballerina,” Victoria — who also shares sons Cruz, 11, Romeo, 14, and Brooklyn, 17, with David, 41 — wrote on Instagram at the time.

Harper is also extremely into music, as evidenced in a video shared by dad David in October, showing the little girl enjoying her time at a Justin Bieber concert.

Though Victoria has admitted in the past that Harper is into sports — understandable, considering her dad’s profession and her talented brothers’ interests — she takes after her mother in a very specific area.

“She’s also very girly, so she loves to play with makeup,” Victoria told Seth Meyers in September. “She has been able to run in a pair of high heels for a long time. So proud. So proud.”